Vladimir Putin’s attempt to seize control of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, has been repulsed. His attempt to take Mariupol has not yet succeeded, and Russian forces have been defeated in their attempt to advance on Odesa, Ukraine’s remaining Black Sea port.

President Putin’s war aims appear to have been reduced to an attempt to gain more territory in the eastern provinces of Ukraine, so that he can proclaim a limited victory on behalf of the Potemkin republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Even this may be beyond him, and some observers are speculating that the Russian military is now so short of resources and personnel that it cannot sustain offensive operations for many more weeks. Meanwhile, the evidence is mounting that Mr Putin is having trouble controlling what the Russian people know about the war.