The war in Ukraine has reached stalemate on the ground – and in the air

Editorial: Where once Russian rockets could attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure with impunity, they are now being shot at and shot down

Tuesday 03 January 2023 08:21
Ukraine is now better able to retaliate in kind

It is not quite a year since Vladimir Putin launched his euphemistically named “special military operation” to “liberate” Ukraine.

It was supposed to be a multi-pronged lightning attack, with the thrust towards Kyiv designed to decapitate the government and force Volodymyr Zelensky into exile. Today, President Zelensky is a global hero, and if anyone seems likely to be heading for the escape hatch in 2023, it is Mr Putin.

What has been swift is the drift towards a state of malign attrition between the two sets of forces. For the moment, given the cold weather (which is forecast to worsen), the war is now in a state of stalemate on the ground – and increasingly in the air.

