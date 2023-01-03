It is not quite a year since Vladimir Putin launched his euphemistically named “special military operation” to “liberate” Ukraine.

It was supposed to be a multi-pronged lightning attack, with the thrust towards Kyiv designed to decapitate the government and force Volodymyr Zelensky into exile. Today, President Zelensky is a global hero, and if anyone seems likely to be heading for the escape hatch in 2023, it is Mr Putin.

What has been swift is the drift towards a state of malign attrition between the two sets of forces. For the moment, given the cold weather (which is forecast to worsen), the war is now in a state of stalemate on the ground – and increasingly in the air.