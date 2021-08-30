A tragedy in itself, the US drone attack that killed 10 innocent civilians in Afghanistan – one of the last acts of this long engagement – was a powerful reminder of the kind of catastrophic mistakes that so characterised what was, after all, a UN-sanctioned intervention with a humanitarian dimension.

Sadly, it came as no surprise. It was a typically vengeful hi-tech attack, and hardly the first that went tragically wrong. Ten members of a single extended family wiped out, including six children, with the youngest two years old.

The Taliban and their allies hardly needed to generate anti-western propaganda in circumstances such as these, and they occurred too often. Hardly the leaving gift America once might have wished for its mission.