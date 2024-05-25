The NHS needs boldness – and blunt truths – to truly reform

It has come as a welcome relief that the Labour Party, which is proud of having founded the National Health Service, can now say out loud: “The NHS is not the envy of the world.”

It never was, despite the idealistic power of its founding principle, and despite having enjoyed an all-too-brief period of rude health around the time of the end of the last Labour government.

It is one of the achievements of Wes Streeting, the youthful and iconoclastic shadow health secretary, that he has been brave enough to speak some blunt truths about what to many is close to a national religion.