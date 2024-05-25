Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

The NHS needs boldness – and blunt truths – to truly reform

Editorial: Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, has been brave enough to speak some blunt truths about what to many is close to a national religion

Saturday 25 May 2024 20:49 BST
Comments
On the NHS, the Labour Party needs boldness, and Streeting is the right person to offer it
On the NHS, the Labour Party needs boldness, and Streeting is the right person to offer it (PA Wire)

It has come as a welcome relief that the Labour Party, which is proud of having founded the National Health Service, can now say out loud: “The NHS is not the envy of the world.”

It never was, despite the idealistic power of its founding principle, and despite having enjoyed an all-too-brief period of rude health around the time of the end of the last Labour government.

It is one of the achievements of Wes Streeting, the youthful and iconoclastic shadow health secretary, that he has been brave enough to speak some blunt truths about what to many is close to a national religion.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in