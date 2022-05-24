Wars are dreadful, destructive, savage things, but they also bring excess profits to enterprises that are able in one way or another to benefit from the misery.

Governments have every right to tax those excess profits and use the funds raised for the benefit of society as a whole. This is not a new idea at all. During the First World War, the UK government brought in an excess profits tax requiring companies to pay 50 per cent (later 80 per cent) of profits that were above their pre-war level.

A similar tax was introduced in the Second World War. The UK is not at war, but British companies have materially benefitted from the surge in energy prices that has resulted from the sanctions imposed by the UK government and others on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. These are windfall gains that have not resulted from any change in normal business conditions.