Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Protecting the next Zara Aleena means paying higher taxes

Editorial: More public spending is not the solution to every problem, but it is the only solution to many of them

Saturday 28 January 2023 18:35
Comments
<p>If we are serious about minimising the risks to the Zara Aleenas of the future, we must pay to do so through higher taxes</p>

If we are serious about minimising the risks to the Zara Aleenas of the future, we must pay to do so through higher taxes

(Family Handout/PA)

One of the dangers of the media-politics interface is that sensational news stories make bad policy. It is generally a bad idea for governments to legislate to deal with headlines that are shocking, precisely because the horrors they convey are so rare.

The murder of Zara Aleena by a violent offender on probation does not fall into this category. It attracted a great deal of attention, and was raised by Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but sadly its unusual prominence was not due to the rarity of such murders – it was probably because she was a young woman with a career as a lawyer ahead of her, who had felt safe walking home on her own at night.

As we report today, someone is killed every three days on average by an offender on probation in England and Wales. The errors that led to the release of Aleena’s murderer may not be common, but they are common enough to constitute a crisis in the criminal justice system.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in