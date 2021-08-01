Alex Scott’s defence of her accent following criticism from crossbench peer Lord Digby Jones – who complained on Twitter about poor elocution from the BBC presenter, as well as Sky News’s Beth Rigby – was heartening.

One of the small joys of this Olympic Games has been hearing a range of accents across the coverage of the different sports, from commentators, presenters and athletes alike.

There have been plenty of complaints over the years about the need for the BBC to move away from the “M25 bubble”. People across the country need to have themselves reflected in what we watch, and I say that as a proud Brummie (a place with not exactly the most beloved of accents).