Tomorrow’s Bafta TV awards is set to beam TV stars and fans onto the red carpet as holograms. While nominees including Normal People’s Paul Mescal, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, and I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper are due to appear in person, the technology has been rolled out for those who may be restricted due to production filming bubbles, as well as to fans who are not allowed to line the red carpet because of social distancing rules.

It’s certainly a first – and a very novel idea. It’s not half as creepy as Whitney Houston’s posthumous hologram tour, Michael Jackson’s performance at the 2014 Billboard Awards in holographic form, or Snoop Dog bringing out the late rapper Tupac Shakur at Coachella in 2012.

It doesn’t trigger ethical questions, such as reviving a dead person’s career – but it can pose challenges for those reviewing it.