The pandemic has changed the way we shop – but for how long?

There has been plenty of correspondence from readers about the supply chain crisis affecting supermarkets and businesses.

The latest is that supermarket prices had risen 1.3 per cent in the four weeks to 5 September, compared to last year, according to analysts Kantar. That is itself an increase on the 0.4 per cent rise during the previous month. It comes as business leaders warn of the joint impact of disruption from Covid-19 and Brexit – a fact not lost on readers, many of whom have called on the government to do more to try and ease the problems.

There are also some other interesting elements in the Kantar analysis. Sales of chilled ready meals were said to be up by 11 per cent during the past month as lives get busier again following the release of many Covid restrictions. The first week of September also contained the highest supermarket footfall since Easter.