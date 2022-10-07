Jump to content

ITV’s Jeremy Paxman documentary about his Parkinson’s was moving – but why do celebrities do them?

The broadcaster’s documentary is not the first of its kind and although it will undoubtedly help people, Charlotte Cripps asks what’s the motivation behind doing it?

Friday 07 October 2022 21:30
Comments
Paxman candidly talked about his struggles coming to terms with having the disease, saying he feels ‘beaten and dejected’ by Parkinson’s, but he doesn’t want to feel pitied

(Livewire Pictures Limited)

This week, Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s on ITV was very moving – we gave it four stars. Jeremy Paxman candidly talked about his struggles coming to terms with having the disease, saying he feels “beaten and dejected” by Parkinson’s, but he doesn’t want to feel pitied.

It’s the first time Paxman has spoken about it since he was formally diagnosed 18 months ago. The University Challenge presenter also spoke about his decision to step down from hosting the quiz show due to his condition, revealing his last ever episode will be filmed next week [15 Oct].

It was sad – many viewers were moved to tears. He talked about being on antidepressants and also spoke to Sharon Osbourne, whose husband Ozzy suffers from the disease.

