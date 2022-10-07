This week, Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s on ITV was very moving – we gave it four stars. Jeremy Paxman candidly talked about his struggles coming to terms with having the disease, saying he feels “beaten and dejected” by Parkinson’s, but he doesn’t want to feel pitied.

It’s the first time Paxman has spoken about it since he was formally diagnosed 18 months ago. The University Challenge presenter also spoke about his decision to step down from hosting the quiz show due to his condition, revealing his last ever episode will be filmed next week [15 Oct].

It was sad – many viewers were moved to tears. He talked about being on antidepressants and also spoke to Sharon Osbourne, whose husband Ozzy suffers from the disease.