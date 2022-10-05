Jeremy Paxman takes part in ‘embarrassing’ ballet class in Parkinson’s documentary
‘I must say I felt a bit of a fool though,’ presenter said
Jeremy Paxman took part in his first ever ballet class as part of his documentary looking into his life with Parkinson’s disease.
The former Newsnight presenter announced in 2021 that he was being treated for the condition. It was recently revealed that he was diagnosed after his doctor noticed him behaving differently on University Challenge.
On Tuesday (4 October), Paxman explored the condition in his one-off ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.
As part of the special, Paxman took part in a class for people with the condition ran by the English National Ballet.
Studies have shown that dance increases “fluency of movement and builds confidence” in people living with Parkinson’s.
Paxman was shown taking part in the seated and standing exercises while looking embarrassed
Asked if he’d enjoyed the class, Paxman said: “I did enjoy it, I enjoyed it very much. thought it’d be very embarrassing and it was.
“I must say I felt a bit of a fool though… [but] I got over it quickly.”
After another group member suggested he attended the boxing class, Paxman said: “I’m certainly not coming to the boxing classes. You’ll beat me to a pulp.”
The Vicar of Dibley co-creator Paul Mayhew-Archer, who also attended the group, said of the class: “Because we’re thinking so hard about what we’re doing, I don’t know about the rest of you, I forget I’ve got Parkinson’s and that’s fantastic.”
You can read The Independent’s review of Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s here.
