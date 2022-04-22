I’ve been watching it live – Depp vs Heard. Or, should I say, at times falling asleep to it.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m over a domestic abuse column she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 – even though it didn’t mention him. Heard is countersuing for $100m.

It’s live-streamed from the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. For the culture desk, it’s all about live updates and writing news stories as more shocking twists arise.