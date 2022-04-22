Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard is the best TV ever – I’d give it 5 stars
It’s live-streamed from the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia. For the culture desk, it’s all about live updates and writing news stories as more shocking twists arise, writes Charlotte Cripps
I’ve been watching it live – Depp vs Heard. Or, should I say, at times falling asleep to it.
Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m over a domestic abuse column she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 – even though it didn’t mention him. Heard is countersuing for $100m.
