That this billion-pound company doesn’t have a successor lined up shows just how chaotic this ‘will they, won’t they’ saga has been, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 22 November 2021 21:30
If it feels like I’ve written about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being on the verge of the sack at Manchester United in these letters a thousand times, it’s probably because I have.

The Norwegian has avoided being dismissed by the skin of his teeth on numerable occasions over the past three years, displaying a happy knack of getting a result just when he needed it most.

He did it only a few weeks ago, when – following the embarrassing 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool – he bounced back to inspire a 3-0 win over Tottenham, a result which coincidentally saw opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo relieved of his own duties a matter of days later.

