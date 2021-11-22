The fact that Manchester United don’t have someone lined up to replace Solskjaer speaks volumes
That this billion-pound company doesn’t have a successor lined up shows just how chaotic this ‘will they, won’t they’ saga has been, writes Ben Burrows
If it feels like I’ve written about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being on the verge of the sack at Manchester United in these letters a thousand times, it’s probably because I have.
The Norwegian has avoided being dismissed by the skin of his teeth on numerable occasions over the past three years, displaying a happy knack of getting a result just when he needed it most.
He did it only a few weeks ago, when – following the embarrassing 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool – he bounced back to inspire a 3-0 win over Tottenham, a result which coincidentally saw opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo relieved of his own duties a matter of days later.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies