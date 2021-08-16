Rarely has an athlete so consistently produced heaps of charisma, excellence and thrills as Manny Pacquiao. The legendary Filipino fighter is back in the ring this weekend when he faces the belligerent and opportunistic Yordenis Ugas. The Cuban, who captured bronze at Beijing 2008, has been propelled into the fight of his life thanks to the ill fortune of Errol Spence Jr.

The American’s eye injury scuppered perhaps the fight of the year between arguably the two best welterweights on the planet – though Terence Crawford, biding his time on the other side of boxing’s promotional street, would vehemently dispute that.

Regardless, Pacquiao’s relentless desire to dazzle in the ring is unique, lifting a nation while finding a place in the hearts of millions around the world. If the marvellous Floyd Mayweather Jr proved himself to be domineering over the last two decades, then Pacquiao emerged as the people’s champion due to his signature electric style as well as a hint of vulnerability – as brutally exposed by Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012.