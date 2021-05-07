I

literally can’t wait to browse Paula Rego’s magical paintings at Tate Britain. Or David Hockney’s images “painted” on an iPad that celebrate the coming of spring at the Royal Academy.

What about Raphael’s dreamy paintings at the National Gallery? Even the thought of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms exhibit at the Tate Modern makes me feel dizzy with excitement. I can’t wait to be immersed in their endless reflections. It sounds so much better than a night at the local pub.

After being starved of art during Covid, England’s public museums and galleries are finally reopening on 17 May.