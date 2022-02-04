The phrase “broke the internet” is an overused idiom that gets thrown around during major moments online, but Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement truly fitted the bill this week.

In a rebellious move against the glossy photoshoot style that other celebrities adopt, the Bajan singer-turned-beauty tycoon revealed her news in the most Rihanna way possible: walking the streets of Harlem wearing a hot pink vintage Chanel puffer coat draped over her bare baby bump, adorned with beaded body jewellery. It was a move that somehow felt understated and maximalist all at once.

Reposts of the “impromptu” pap shots flooded Instagram as news sites, magazines and fast fashion brands cashed in on sharing the photos on their feeds. Pop culture obsessives championed the superstar for her effortlessly chic announcement that seemed far more organic than those by Cardi B, Kirsten Dunst and Beyonce, who plumped for fashion shoots that resembled high art instead.