“Hang on,” said the anchor for the radio channel I won’t name. “Is there still a war in Syria? Is it still going on?”

My heart sunk. I was talking about the desperate plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a country in the grips of one of the worst economic collapses in modern history.

Unable to feed their children, or keep a roof over their heads, families were risking their lives by taking rickety boats to Cyprus. I was explaining that they were forced to do this as they could not go home because Syria was still an unsafe active war zone.