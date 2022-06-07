✕ Close Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Russia’s ambassador has stormed out of a UN Security Council meeting in which Moscow was accused of weaponising a global food crisis and committing war crimes in Ukraine.

A visibly angered Vassily Nebenzia left the chamber during a statement by the European Council president to the 15-member body, telling reporters that he “couldn’t stay” because of “the lies that Charles Michel (president of the council) came here to distribute”.

Speaking directly to Mr Nebenzia as he walked out of a meeting on reports of sexual violence in Ukraine, Mr Michel said: “You may leave the room, maybe it’s easier not to listen to the truth.”

It came as Moscow threatened it would seek to seize more of Ukraine if western nations push ahead with plans to supply Kyiv with long-range rockets, which the UK vowed to do on Monday in the wake of the first Russian strikes on Kyiv since April.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east, where Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that – despite Russian forces having the numerical advantage – Ukraine’s forces have “every chance” of fighting back.