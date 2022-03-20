What a week. We’ve seen intensifying horror in Ukraine, with news that a theatre was destroyed despite a sign bearing the word “children” outside to warn Russian forces. We also saw that an art school in Mariupol, sheltering some 400 Ukrainians, had been bombed.

Meanwhile, the Voices team has been juggling coverage of the war and Covid with analysis of and lookaheads to Rishi Sunak’s spring statement on Wednesday. We have also been endeavouring to bring you more cutting-edge cultural commentary, in the form of weekend long-reads – such as CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee’s piece about seizing the day.

As editors on the opinion desk, all we can try to do is our best – and we don’t always get it right. Nobody does. But I am proud of the work we do at Voices. We strive to do good and help the disenfranchised. And, when and where people feel we have fallen short, rest assured that we do read your thoughts and comments, and hate to hear that people are upset or hurt, or disagree with an editorial decision we have made. We all feel it.