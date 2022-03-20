Ukraine news – live: Russia will be beaten, Ukrainians say as Zelensky warns ‘terror’ will never be forgotten
This level of faith among Ukrainians is reportedly the highest amid the Russian invasion so far
Almost all Ukrainians believe that Russia will be forced to abandon its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a poll suggests.
A massive 93 per cent of Ukrainians said they believe Ukraine will be victorious, according to a new poll by Ukrainian survey group ‘Rating’.
This level of faith is the highest amid Vladimir Putin’s invasion so far, the group said.
Earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s brutality in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol would be remembered for “centuries”.
Several thousand residents were forcefully deported to Russian territory over the last week, Mariupol city’s council said.
“The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhniy district, and from the shelter in the sports club building where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing,” the council said.
Also, an art school where 400 people were sheltering was bombed on Saturday – the council said. No mention of casualties has been made, but the building was destroyed and people were buried under rubble.
Kharkiv civilians survey damage to their homes - pictures
Residents of Ukraine's second-largest city are pictured today amid the destruction of their homes caused by Russian invaders.
Like much of southern and eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv – in the north-east – has sustained severe damage and bloodshed since 24 February.
Pictures show the devastating impact missiles have had on people’s homes, with interiors and structures battered by explosions.
Walls, ceilings, cupboards, appliances and belongings are smashed and broken, largely on the floors in piles of rubble.
Other pictures show structures completely ruined, such as these that show the caved-in ceiling of a building in construction.
Joe Biden not planning to visit Ukraine in next Europe trip
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that details of Joe Biden's trip to Europe will be announced later today.
“But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” she said.
Eleven ‘pro-Russia’ parties banned in Ukraine
Eleven Ukrainian political parties have been suspended because of their alleged links with Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s national security and defence council took the decision to ban the parties from any political activity.
Most of the parties are small, but one – Opposition Platform for Life – has 44 seats in the 450-seat Ukrainian parliament.
MrZelensky said: “The activities of those politicians aimed at division or collusion will not succeed, but will receive a harsh response.
“Therefore, the national security and defence council decided, given the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, and the political ties that a number of political structures have with this state, to suspend any activity of a number of political parties for the period of martial law.”
The parties are: Opposition Platform for Life, Shariy’s Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists, and Volodymyr Saldo’s Bloc.
Mother and son reunited in Lviv rail station - pictures
A mother embraces her teenage son as he joins her in the relative safety of Lviv, after escaping the beseiged city of Mariupol.
The poignant image is one of many showing Ukrainians, with just their loved ones and personal belongings, seeking sanctuary away from combat zones created by the Russian invasion.
Gathered on the platform are people from Mariupol – which has seen some of the worst devastation amid Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukrainians – and Zaporizhzhia.
Lviv is one of the main hubs for Ukrainians on their way to Poland, where most refugees have fled to, as it is situated close to the border.
‘Russia’s losses preventing significant attacks today’ - Ukraine
Russian forces’ losses have prevented the troops from launching any significant attacks today, according to Ukraine.
Russian invaders have not launched any significant offensives over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily update.
Vladimir Putin’s troops are struggling with loss of soldiers, damaged equipment, and logistical issues.
Russia’s 331nd paratrooper platoon, that was engaged in conflict near Kyiv, has only one soldier left – and he’s in hospital, Ukraine said.
Ukraine’s army posted photos of yet another destroyed Russian military vehicle – which it said could be used to “replenish scrap metal reserves”.
Central European countries ‘worried over ability to host refugees'
Czech Republic is concerned over whether it can “provide comfortable living conditions” to Ukrainian refugees.
Many other central European countries – such as Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary – are also reaching capacity to host some of the millions of refugees who have fled Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, a Czech official said.
Many of the refugees are staying in makeshift accommodation in sports halls and campsites.
Czech interior minister Vit Rakusan said the government would seek to extend a state of emergency to deal with the influx of people.
Officials are trying to relocate new arrivals to cities outside Prague to ease pressure on the capital, he said.
During a television debate, Mr Rakusan said: “The Czech Republic is balancing on the edge of capacities where we are able to provide comfortable living conditions.
“Living in gyms, sleeping bags, or campsites is not good for life.”
ICYMI: Turkey says Russia and Ukraine closer to peace deal
Turkey’s foreign minister has said that Russia and Ukraine were getting closer to an agreement on “critical” issues.
Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides don’t take a step back from the progress they have made toward an agreement.
Mr Cavusoglu told Turkish media that there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects.
“We can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions,” he said.
Trucks queue 45 miles as protesters block trade route to Belarus
Officials in Poland have said that trucks headed to Belarus are backed up for 25 miles while they wait to reach the border.
Protesters are blocking the road at the Koroszczyn border point and calling for a ban on trade with Russian and its ally Belarus.
The protesters have been blocking access to the crossing - on and off - for some two weeks.
Some 950 trucks were waiting to cross into Belarus early Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the local tax office. The waiting time is 32 hours, he said.
Ukraine claims death of a sixth Russian general
Advisor to the Ukrainian president, Myhailo Podolyak, has claimed that a sixth Russian general has been killed.
In a post on social media, he said: “High mortality of RF senior officers is striking. Already 6 generals killed: Maj Gens Tushayev, Gerasimov, Kolesnikov, Sukhovestsky, Mityaev & Lt Gen Mordvichev.
“Dozens of colonels and other officers. RF army is fully unprepared and fights only with numbers and cruise missiles.”
Ten million people have fled their homes in Ukraine - UN
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has said that 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Grandi said: “Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.
“The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled - either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad.”
