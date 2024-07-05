Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

poetry

If you need a break from the election, read this

Poet and artist Frieda Hughes offers powder-soft fur and tiny pink toes as a timeline cleanse from political punditry

Friday 05 July 2024 12:08 BST
The powder-soft fur of three matching chinchillas / Slipped through my fingers into the carry-crate
The powder-soft fur of three matching chinchillas / Slipped through my fingers into the carry-crate (Frieda Hughes)

THE SMALL BREEDS FARM PARK, KINGTON

The powder-soft fur of three matching chinchillas

Slipped through my fingers into the carry-crate

To gather as a single puddle of whiskery charcoal,

Their bundled bodies on tiny pink toes

Quivering and rippling in anticipation of change.

And three sibling barn owls clustered like blond lanterns

At the back of their own box in owl-indignation

At being removed from the little bit of safe sky

They have called ‘home’ for eight years.

I was delivering them to the luxury of their new address

Where they would join spectacled, great grey, Eurasian,

Indian scops, wooded, barred, horned and long eared

Other owls. In this childhood fantasy

Of farm park and owl centre I stepped

Between pygmy goats and curly sheep to reach

Six tiny rheas. As if shrunk in the rain they were

Perfect replicas of their fully-grown five-foot selves.

I stroked their stick-legged rubber-necked beginnings

And felt the horseback of their bony ends, their blue-eyes

Measuring me up from the height of my ankles.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in