If you need a break from the election, read this

THE SMALL BREEDS FARM PARK, KINGTON

The powder-soft fur of three matching chinchillas

Slipped through my fingers into the carry-crate

To gather as a single puddle of whiskery charcoal,

Their bundled bodies on tiny pink toes

Quivering and rippling in anticipation of change.

And three sibling barn owls clustered like blond lanterns

At the back of their own box in owl-indignation

At being removed from the little bit of safe sky

They have called ‘home’ for eight years.

I was delivering them to the luxury of their new address

Where they would join spectacled, great grey, Eurasian,

Indian scops, wooded, barred, horned and long eared

Other owls. In this childhood fantasy

Of farm park and owl centre I stepped

Between pygmy goats and curly sheep to reach

Six tiny rheas. As if shrunk in the rain they were

Perfect replicas of their fully-grown five-foot selves.

I stroked their stick-legged rubber-necked beginnings

And felt the horseback of their bony ends, their blue-eyes

Measuring me up from the height of my ankles.