It’s glaringly obvious that this government has one unshakeable priority. To cling to power despite the turmoil of the last few days and weeks​, and the damage done to the UK’s reputation on the international stage.

Never mind the catastrophic cost to this country of political incompetence and indefensible behaviour.

Or that ministers have run out of ideas after more than a decade in charge. It’s clear they’re devoid of any genuine will to improve the lives of those who are struggling.

The only way to release this government’s iron grip is through a general election. Otherwise, the Conservatives will continue to wreck this country’s future.

Liz Truss, before her resignation, talked about the resilience of the British people to ride out the storm. But the current financial crisis is equivalent to the devastation caused by a category 5 hurricane. And the reason we’re in its path is because of her reckless ​gamble.

Many people are already facing sleepless nights tormented by how they’ll afford to carry on, keep up with their mortgage payments and avoid losing their homes. Higher mortgage rates mean landlords will inevitably pass on any increase to their tenants.

There is no quick recovery on the horizon from this economic mess, a shambles that no one voted for. A situation that has been made worse by Liz Truss’s decision to experiment, playing fast and loose with people’s livelihoods.

What is needed desperately is a stable economy that works in the best interests of everyone – public services, working people and businesses. And one that’s managed by grown-ups.

Instead, the Conservatives are only bothered about saving their own skin. All we hear about is party unity, of the need for Tory MPs to share the same ideas and beliefs. Not about what is happening to the country and its citizens.

People’s concerns are going unmet because of the maelstrom at the heart of government. Nurses, teaching assistants, council workers and other public sector staff ​have seen their wages fall way behind rising prices as financial pressures mount.

The NHS is facing the worst crisis in its 74-year history. Seven million people are awaiting treatment. But the backlog of appointments and operations may never diminish. Despite 132,000 vacant posts, the government has no serious plan to fix the staffing crisis.

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, more staff are leaving every day, attracted by better-paid jobs on the high street that come with fewer hours and a lot less stress.

Many parts of the NHS are now operating with little more than a skeleton service. So, it’s no wonder health workers feel things have got so bad that striking this winter is the only option left.

​That’s not all. There’s another nightmare coming down the track. Jeremy Hunt might have virtually ditched the prime minister’s entire economic slate. But he’s not going to stop there.

If Monday’s hastily cobbled together announcement is anything to go by, essential services ​are now firmly in the chancellor’s sights.

The government must stop seeing the public sector as a drain on resources. Modern, progressive societies need thriving public services to compete effectively with the rest of the world.

Schools educate the employees of the future, the NHS helps the sick and injured get back to health and work, councils maintain roads so businesses can transport their goods, the fire and police services keep communities safe.

And that’s quite apart from the fact that public services are a driver of economic growth. When pay isn’t being held down and times aren’t so tough, health, police, council, care and school workers spend their wages where they live, helping local businesses grow.

The government is also coming after working people and their unions. It’s only ministers calling for a change in the law to make it harder to take strike action when things go wrong at work. Britain already has the toughest industrial action legislation in Europe.

​Sensible governments ​the world over regard unions as part of the fabric of a just society that values proper pay and decent working conditions. Unions are not the enemy. ​They are part of the solution.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

​ This government needs to step aside. Instead of trying toprop up lame-duck prime ministers and prevent the inevitable election the polls suggest the Conservatives will lose. And lose badly.

People have had enough of the endless merry-go-round of change at the top of the Conservative Party. Voters must be given the chance to choose a new government. One that will put country ahead of party and act in the best interests of businesses and working people.

Public services and communities need a Labour government in Westminster. An election can’t come soon enough.

Christina McAnea is UNISON general secretary