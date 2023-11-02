When Rishi met Elon (…or, how not to ask your hero for a job)

As a man who famously likes his coffee served in a self-warming Bluetooth mug (price: £180), Rishi Sunak really, really loves his tech. Who better than our gadget-head PM to get world leaders together for a pow-wow about the future of artificial intellegence? Come on, guys!

Rishi could barely contain his excitement about his Bletchley Park AI safety summit and the chance to spend two days outside Milton Keynes. And even churls would have to admit this high-tech happening – the first of its kind – is an opportunity for Britain to put itself at the centre of something truly epoch-making.

That this has also been a chance for Rishi to network with other world leaders and Silicon Valley’s finest, and perhaps even impress a potential future employer for when his time in Downing Street is up, is purely coincidental.