“I’m still here – I didn’t expect to be,” Frank Field told me with a smile, just before Christmas, when I asked him how he was.

Even when he was dying of cancer, he could joke about it. The private man was very different to the dour, ascetic public exterior of the former Labour minister and lifelong campaigner on poverty and welfare reform, who has died aged 81.

To say that Field wasn’t a conventional politician is an understatement. During his 60 years in the Labour Party, he was an honorary independent, never afraid to speak his mind. Tony Blair labelled him “a bit awkward” but that was the whole point of him. David Blunkett, the former Labour cabinet minister, got it right today, calling him a “loveable maverick, a one-off”.