‘Stop the boats’ is an idle refrain – it is time for the Tories to stop the boasts…

Monday 22 April was a memorable day in the House of Lords – though not in a good way.

It was the final instalment of debates on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which has now been passed as an act. Yes, the debates followed the usual level of courtesy between colleagues holding deeply opposed views, a style that marks out the Lords as one of the world’s best debating chambers. The House did its job of trying to improve the bill to the standard of clarity and legality expected of our parliament.

Certainly, we tried. However, we succumbed eventually to a convention – that our House ultimately does not defy the majority in the Commons.