Simon Cowell might be right: is there any point working on Fridays?

The X Factor host has waded into the debate about restructuring the way we work, revealing that he favours a four-day week over the traditional five-day grind. He gets my vote, writes Emma Rowley

Friday 24 November 2023 14:42
<p>Simon is many things, but he’s not exactly an everyman (or woman)</p>

(PA)

Amid the ongoing debate around how we work, Simon Cowell, of all people, has waded in – revealing that he favours a four-day week.

“Don’t work on Fridays, because you don’t have to,” he advises. “I don’t think anyone should be working five days a week. It’s just pointless.” Thanks for that, Simon.

His intervention comes at a critical moment in the wider discussion about the future of the office, the pros and cons of hybrid working, and the ideal length of the working week.

