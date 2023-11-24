The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Simon Cowell might be right: is there any point working on Fridays?
The X Factor host has waded into the debate about restructuring the way we work, revealing that he favours a four-day week over the traditional five-day grind. He gets my vote, writes Emma Rowley
Amid the ongoing debate around how we work, Simon Cowell, of all people, has waded in – revealing that he favours a four-day week.
“Don’t work on Fridays, because you don’t have to,” he advises. “I don’t think anyone should be working five days a week. It’s just pointless.” Thanks for that, Simon.
His intervention comes at a critical moment in the wider discussion about the future of the office, the pros and cons of hybrid working, and the ideal length of the working week.
