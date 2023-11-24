Simon Cowell might be right: is there any point working on Fridays?

Amid the ongoing debate around how we work, Simon Cowell, of all people, has waded in – revealing that he favours a four-day week.

“Don’t work on Fridays, because you don’t have to,” he advises. “I don’t think anyone should be working five days a week. It’s just pointless.” Thanks for that, Simon.

His intervention comes at a critical moment in the wider discussion about the future of the office, the pros and cons of hybrid working, and the ideal length of the working week.