Gary Lineker’s become too big for his boots – and it was time to go

Like millions of others, I grew up watching Gary Lineker. I vividly remember his calm control and sharp instinct during the 1990 World Cup, and I cheered him on through his Spurs years in the late eighties and early nineties.

As a player, he carried himself with grace and integrity – never once receiving a yellow or red card during his entire footballing career.

Lineker was, and remains, an icon of English football. As a broadcaster, he has been equally impressive – the face of Match of the Day for over two decades. He guided the programme with insight, humour and professionalism. He deserves enormous respect for that legacy.

But admiration and respect don’t grant immunity from accountability. And the reality is, Gary Lineker should have stepped down from Match of the Day a long time ago.

He is, after all, the BBC’s highest-paid presenter. With that position comes immense privilege and, whether he likes it or not, a significant public responsibility.

Over time, that status seems to have fostered what I can only describe as an inflated sense of invincibility. To me, he exudes a kind of aura that suggests the usual rules don’t apply.

There is no question that Gary has the right to hold and express political opinions. He’s articulate and passionate in what he says.

But when you work for the BBC – our public broadcaster built on the principles of neutrality and trust – you operate under different expectations. The issue isn’t whether he can speak out, it’s whether he should, given the position he holds.

At the BBC, impartiality isn't something you switch on and off like the studio lights. It’s fundamental to the institution.

Other BBC presenters, journalists and broadcasters know this. Many of them hold strong views, but they keep them private or express them in carefully balanced ways out of respect for the BBC’s standards.

Gary, on the other hand, has repeatedly blurred the lines between personal freedom and professional responsibility.

Let’s not forget, this isn’t the first time he’s landed in hot water over this. In March 2023, his criticism of the then Conservative’s asylum policy on social media triggered a firestorm that nearly severed his ties with the BBC altogether.

It sparked debates across the country about freedom of speech, double standards and impartiality in the media. He was briefly suspended, only to be reinstated after a wave of support from the public and his colleagues.

But that incident should have been a clear turning point: either a recommitment to the BBC’s values or a dignified exit. Instead, Gary stayed.

And now his departure feels less like a principled decision and more like jumping before he was pushed. This ending feels, well, sadly inevitable.

It’s worth asking: would another BBC presenter have been afforded the same leeway? I suspect not.

There are many brilliant voices at the BBC who are extremely careful in their public statements, precisely because they understand the weight of working for a publicly funded broadcaster.

For me, that’s what makes this situation feel uncomfortable – not because Gary’s views are controversial (many people agree with him), but because the double standard is impossible to ignore.

Gary’s role on Match of the Day gave him more than just a platform; it gave him influence, authority and reach.

And while he’s used that to raise awareness on important issues, there comes a point where personal advocacy and professional impartiality no longer coexist comfortably.

He should have recognised that sooner and stepped aside with the same dignity that marked his playing career.

I’m certain this won’t be the end of Gary Lineker’s influence – not by a long shot. He’s a smart operator and has already built a successful podcast business that allows him more freedom to be his unfiltered self.

He’ll continue to be a leading voice in British sport, and possibly in politics too.

Without the BBC badge, he’ll have no constraints, no grey areas to slip into. He can say exactly what he wants, to whoever he wants, whenever he wants. And that might be the best outcome for everyone.

I say all this not from a place of bitterness. I still admire Gary Lineker.

He’s had an extraordinary career, on and off the pitch. He’s a brilliant presenter and a strong advocate for causes he believes in. But he’s also been held to a different standard than many of his peers, and it’s undermined the values of the institution he represents.

Being a public figure means you make tough choices. And when you work for a national broadcaster funded by licence fee payers, your responsibility to remain neutral matters, even when the cameras stop rolling.

Gary’s contributions to football and broadcasting are indisputable. But it was time to go. And, honestly, that time came some time ago.