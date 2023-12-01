Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

The images coming out of Gaza and Israel on social media are horrifying – but we mustn’t look away

Videos from the conflict are so harrowing I flinch to view them, writes Alan Rusbridger. But I’m glad someone is there to bear witness to the horrors, and while they risk their lives to capture these images, it’s the least I can do to confront them

Friday 01 December 2023 12:00
Comments
<p>There are unspeakable horrors and atrocities on both sides of the conflict </p>

There are unspeakable horrors and atrocities on both sides of the conflict

(REUTERS)

Each morning I pick up my phone and flinch slightly before tentatively opening Instagram. Some weeks ago I decided I had to follow Motaz Azaiza, a 24-year old photographer working on the ground in Gaza, where he lives. Some 15m others have made the same decision, which probably makes Azaiza one of the most influential journalists in the world just now.

I’m pretty sure all 15m of us flinch before we see Azaiza’s daily stream of images.

Here’s a young girl stuck under the rubble of her destroyed house after reportedly being bombed by Israeli warplanes. In a piece of pure chiaroscuro – you could be looking at a Caravaggio – a light illuminates her face. She is still alive, but her situation looks mortal. There’s no such heightened art in another: simply a woman’s arm protruding from a heap of rubble and dust. Or a video of a charred child, one leg missing, jerking his head near a roadside gutter.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in