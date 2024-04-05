Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

For the love of God, this war must stop… and it must stop now

The killing of aid workers in Gaza was a wake-up call for those countries still arming Israel. But by steadfastly refusing to suspend its weapons sales, the British government has brought shame upon us all, says the Bishop of Southwark

Friday 05 April 2024 14:07 BST
Residents of Rafah receive the dead bodies of victims killed in an Israeli strike
Residents of Rafah receive the dead bodies of victims killed in an Israeli strike (Getty Images)

Some will see the recent and tragic deaths of foreign aid workers in Gaza as the definitive ‘red line’ that Israel has crossed, signifying that their military action must now cease. But that red line was crossed weeks – no, months – ago when, with the bombing of hospitals, the Gazan people lost access to proper medical care. When they began to starve because of the targeting of critical infrastructure and the inaccessibility of aid routes.

This war must stop and it must stop now.

An alternative way must be found that provides security for Israel, justice for Palestinians and peace for all. That journey starts with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and sustained humanitarian access for the provision of essential supplies to those most in need.

