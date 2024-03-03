Kamala Harris demands ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza: ‘The conditions are inhumane’

Vice President Kamala Harris was met with cheers when she demanded an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

She addressed the recent killing of more than 100 Palestinians when Israeli troops opened fire on people rushing to an aid convoy in Gaza City.

“Our hearts break for the victims of that horrific tragedy and for all the innocent people in Gaza who are suffering from what is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe,” she said. “The conditions are inhumane.”

Harris is currently in Selma, Alabama to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.