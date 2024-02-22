GCSEs ‘are an accurate measure of future success’? That’s exactly why we need to get rid of them
A new study says that your exam results can tell you how well you’ll do later in life. Former teacher Ryan Coogan explains why there are better ways to predict someone’s future than that
My favourite thing about exam season is when, on the day students are queueing up to receive their GCSE and A-Level results, every op-ed columnist and internet commenter in the country races to be the first person to declare “well, I failed all my exams and I turned out fine!” Bonus point if, as is often the case, the person commenting did not in fact turn out fine.
That being said, I have a confession to make: I did really badly in my GCSEs and my A-Levels, and I really did turn out fine.
How badly did I do? Well, badly enough that I had to do an extra year of A-Levels so I could get into university. Badly enough that I had to play catch-up during my degree because I was behind everybody else, even though I was a year older than them. As for how fine I turned out… well, that’s relative. But I am (humbly) pretty proud of where I ended up.
