My favourite thing about exam season is when, on the day students are queueing up to receive their GCSE and A-Level results, every op-ed columnist and internet commenter in the country races to be the first person to declare “well, I failed all my exams and I turned out fine!” Bonus point if, as is often the case, the person commenting did not in fact turn out fine.

That being said, I have a confession to make: I did really badly in my GCSEs and my A-Levels, and I really did turn out fine.

How badly did I do? Well, badly enough that I had to do an extra year of A-Levels so I could get into university. Badly enough that I had to play catch-up during my degree because I was behind everybody else, even though I was a year older than them. As for how fine I turned out… well, that’s relative. But I am (humbly) pretty proud of where I ended up.