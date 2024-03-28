Gender-critical? Here’s why you should watch what you say at work
Thanks to a slew of employment tribunal wins, anti-trans views might appear to come with a Harry Potter-style magic cloak of invulnerability. But employees should tread carefully, warns Robin Moira White
Two recent employment tribunals have shown how inflicting your protected beliefs on others can seriously affect your career prospects.
The first – which has been splashed liberally over social media these past few weeks – involves Kevin Lister, a 60-year-old, gender-critical maths teacher from Swindon, who believed he was justified in refusing to use the preferred name and he/him pronouns of a biologically female student at New College Swindon, while also making remarks denigrating their gender transition.
The college sacked him for gross misconduct – but, in a judgment handed down at the Bristol tribunal on Wednesday, Judge Livesey upheld Lister’s dismissal as fair and non-discriminatory.
