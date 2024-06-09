Jump to content
Why don’t Sunak and Starmer have anything to say to disabled people like me?

Is the reason the two main parties haven’t had anything to say to – or about – disabled people is because they have nothing good to say? James Moore asks why they’ve been forgotten

Sunday 09 June 2024 11:29 BST
Disability has barely been mentioned in the general election campaign (Alamy/UK)
Disability has barely been mentioned in the general election campaign (Alamy/UK)

You’d be forgiven, three weeks into the general election campaign, for growing weary of the weird and wonderful policies being bandied about by politicians trying to convince you that they deserve your vote.

You name it, we’ve heard it: the Tories want national service for 18-year-olds, Labour wants to renationalise the railways, the Lib Dems are even trying to get more football matches on free TV.

But there is one community, of millions of people, who have so far been forgotten: the party leaders have not yet had anything to say about how they plan to people with disabilities.

