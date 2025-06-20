What’s the point of the UK talking to Tehran? More than you might think…

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe’s frantic diplomatic mission in Geneva may go down as one of its most arduous ventures on the world stage – and also one of its most consequential. The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany must persuade a battered Iranian regime to kow-tow to the US and Israel over its nuclear ambitions, or face likely annihilation.

All three European powers would, of course, love to see the back of supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s corrupt and brutal theocracy. But they rightly fear the regime’s capacity to unleash death and destruction before it goes.

If Trump joins Israel in the war on Iran with US bunker-busting bombs on nuclear sites, and it succeeds in killing Khamenei, there will still be plenty of Iranian hardliners left who will be willing to fight to the death. Previous inhibitions will not apply. That could mean use of a dirty bomb in the West, or chaos unleashed in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 90 per cent of the Gulf’s oil passes. For the world at large, the stakes are that high.

British foreign secretary David Lammy – after meeting his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington on Thursday – said that the UK was “determined that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon".

He thinks a window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution, as Trump dithers over whether to attack the regime, as US neo-cons and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are demanding – or whether to heed the no-more-wars mantra of his Maga base.

And so, in search of a diplomatic solution, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is meeting with his European counterparts in Switzerland. But what can be achieved?

For all their good intentions – French president Emmanuel Macron said the diplomats would make a "comprehensive, diplomatic and technical offer of negotiation" to Iran – the Europeans are unlikely to persuade the Iranians to pull back from the brink. At least not on their own.

While one Iranian diplomat said Tehran was willing to pursue “a balanced and pragmatic policy in its dealings with Europe, and engage rationally with both East and West”, Araghchi said there will be “no talks” with the US over Iran's nuclear programme while the Israeli bombardment continues: “The Americans want negotiations and have sent messages several times, but we have clearly said that there is no room for dialogue.”

But there is a useful point to holding talks on neutral ground with Tehran – and it’s not simply to ask them nicely and face-to-face if they wouldn’t mind stopping with their nuclear enrichment programme.

Rather than relaying Trump and Netanyahu’s demands to Iran, Geneva is about feeding back to the White House – translating Tehran’s position for the US president. The Europeans aren’t there to stop the war, they’re Trump-whispering for the Ayatollah.

It’s not clear that European diplomats have the connections they need to have a greater role to play than this, useful though it will prove. But when it comes to a practical breakthrough, some of the Gulf states might, however.

Behind the scenes, figures in what some dub “Iran’s deep state” – many of them members of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – are talking to representatives of Oman and Qatar; it might be these Middle Eastern countries that can make the difference, in a second stage of dialogue. Qatar, for its part, will likely hold more sway over Washington than London or Paris.

All the peacemakers, though, will be battling the plans of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Nothing less that the obliteration of the regime in Tehran will satisfy him.

Worryingly, Israel’s premier appears to have been joined by an increasingly pro-war Fox News, with Sean Hannity this week declaring that Iran “is the biggest existential threat to the entire western world”.

The West should have learnt by now – after the disasters in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya – that enforced regime change in the Middle East is best avoided. Andreas Krieg, a leading Iran expert at King’s College London thinks regime change in Iran would “not be clean or peaceful”. If the current theocracy falls, there is no significant alternative political-social structure to lead this country of 92 million into the light.

The IRGC, a ruthless military-industrial complex, would not easily cede control of the Iranian economy. Instead, with 190,000 personnel and a similar number of Basij paramilitaries to call on, it might well create a military dictatorship. The West and Israel would be back to square one. And the Iranian people would be no better off.

Ironically, the last time the West brought about regime change in Iran – by booting out, in 1953, the democratically elected premier Mohammad Mosaddegh (for which we have British Petroleum and the CIA to thank) – it laid the groundwork for the emergence of the current Islamic Republic in the 1970s.

In between rounds of golf, as he ponders his next steps in the Middle East, you can’t help wishing Potus would be shown – by Lammy or anyone else – the relevant pages of a history book. It is within the president’s power to unleash hell – or stop history repeating itself. After the Geneva talks, let’s hope he listens to what the Trump-whisperers tell him.