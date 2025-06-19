Trump on Iran: ‘I will make my decision whether or not to go within two weeks’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’ll decide on whether to order U.S. warplanes to strike Iranian nuclear facilities within the next two weeks depending on whether or not Tehran engages in talks over ending their nuclear weapons program.

In statement relayed through White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump said: “ Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

The president’s latest pronouncement comes just a day after he told reporters that he’d received outreach from Iranian leaders, who he said had expressed interest in coming to Washington for direct negotiations.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said Iranian negotiators should have accepted an agreement his negotiators had put forth during talks that took place over the last two months, but expressed hope that there could be further talks despite the ratcheted-up hostilities in the days since Israel launched a military operation to take out much of Iran’s nuclear research and military capabilities.

“They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them. They should have made that deal 60 days. We talked about it, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they did it, and they want to meet, but it's, you know, late to meet, but they want to meet, and they want to come to the White House. They'll even come to the White House. So we'll see,” Trump said.

TRUMP JUEZ ( AP )

Asked to clarify the circumstances under which such talks could take place, Leavitt told reporters she would not “get into the reasoning and the rationale” behind Trump’s statement and exhorted Americans to “trust in President Trump.”

Trump’s promise of a decision within the next two weeks is the latest in a series of situations in which he has promised diplomatic or other results within 14 days before extending that deadline, such as when he told reporters last month that he would know whether Russian president Vladimir Putin would be willing to end his country’s three-year-old war against Ukraine “in about two weeks.”

But Leavitt claimed the current circumstances are “very, very different” from the situation in Ukraine while stressing that Trump is “peacemaker-in-chief” who “is always interested in a diplomatic solution to the problems in the global conflicts in this world.”

“If there's a chance for diplomacy, the President's always going to grab it, but he's not afraid to use strength as well,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated...