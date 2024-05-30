She’s been called one of “Blair’s babies” – and, given Georgia Gould’s political pedigree, it’s not hard to see why.

How many other thirtysomethings can claim they were at Downing Street – waving a flag and wearing a “Things Can Only Get Better” T-shirt – when the former prime minister walked into No 10 in May 1997?

Or that they appeared, as a babe in arms, at a political rally in 1987 (the arms in question being those of Neil Kinnock)? Or that their closest ally and mentor is none other than Alastair Campbell, with whom they have holidayed since the age of five?