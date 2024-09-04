After more than seven years campaigning for Grenfell victims and survivors, my former Kensington constituents, and the countless others who are still living in unsafe homes up and down the country, I did not think it was possible to feel more anger than I already did.

But as I read Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s 1,700-page report this morning, I was seething. Not only did it highlight the systemic failure and the complete disregard for human life, it revealed two shocking details I was not previously familiar with.

Firstly, what struck me was the level of incompetence of the tenant management organisation (TMO) and the council. We were already aware of the ruthless dishonesty of the cladding and insulation manufacturers and the three main contractors (Rydon, Studio E and Harley Facades), but reading how the council and the TMO continued to pass the buck and completely shirk responsibility was a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

At one point, the report singles out the KCTMO chief executive Robert Black, who appointed the organisation responsible for the building’s refurbishment. Beyond his “pattern of concealment ... in relation to fire safety matters”, Black has been condemned for his failure to mobilise support.

While the London Fire Brigade made errors on the night of 14 June 2017, it was woefully unprepared for the kind of fire it had been warning government about for years, which ministers had ignored.

It’s astounding to think that appointed officials were meant to be at the very top of their game. They were entrusted to serve the public – and they failed spectacularly.

The second element of the report that stood out to me, given my background in British architecture and social housing, was the role the original architects played.

I know many now-elderly architects from the Sixties and Seventies and have always admired the effort they put into social housing at the time. But there are elements of the refurbishment at Grenfell that they, too, have expressed to me should never have been part of the designs. What had previously been a firesafe building, where any flat fires would be compartmentalised within a single flat, was turned into an inferno.

One particular line in the report really resonated with me: “Safety of people in the built environment depends principally on a combination of three primary elements: good design, the choice of suitable materials, and sound methods of construction – each of which, in turn, depends, in a large measure, on a fourth: the skill, knowledge and expertise of those engaged in the construction industry.”

When it comes to Grenfell, there were serious deficiencies in all four of those areas. And what’s more frightening is that we are still facing that very same situation.

Seven years on, we are still in a position where we don’t always have good design and construction standards – and don’t always have a choice of good materials. Nor do we have a workforce that can even remediate the buildings that need remediating – let alone one that can construct good, sound buildings for the future.

Yes, the UK desperately needs more social housing, but to start work on 1.5 million new homes when we haven’t even touched the surface of the fundamental, systemic failings evident in cases like Grenfell would be a grave mistake.

One of the main challenges Sir Keir Starmer’s government now faces is that there isn’t just “one” challenge. In order to provide safe, secure and affordable housing, it must look at how each area – the fire department, construction industry and the councils – interconnect and implement a complete overhaul. Checks and balances are needed at every level to ensure tenant safety is at the forefront.

The prime minister would do well not to fall into the same trap his predecessors Theresa May and Boris Johnson did. The new government must – if it does not have direct experience or knowledge of construction – consult people who do, and actively listen to and employ what advisors have to say.

During my time in parliament, over the course of just 30 months, the secretary of state and housing minister changed frequently, and this prevented any real change. None of them was the least bit interested or had any kind of understanding or expertise in this field, a dangerous failing at that level. In contrast, in Spain, for example, it’s common to have politicians who are also in architecture and the construction industry, as you need that knowledge and skillset to serve the people.

Labour will also face the challenges Brexit poses – not least in terms of supply chains and access to skilled workers. One of the most overlooked and critical issues we have right now is that lots of construction workers from eastern Europe are no longer living and working in the UK, meaning we have limited access to those who understand and have experience with building high-rise properties.

They say that in five years, we’ll have a shortage of a quarter of a million skilled workers in the UK – but what are we supposed to do until that point? It’s terrifying.

At this time, it’s hard to see that any profound change has happened since Grenfell, and I know the families, survivors and larger community are all bitterly disappointed with today’s outcome. They want justice and they want the people responsible to be charged with gross negligence and manslaughter. Hopefully, this will come in time after the Met has finished its investigation.

For those who are still living in unsafe homes, the report will also provide little comfort. They will likely struggle to sleep tonight (as they do every night), knowing that they might be next and there is little happening to prevent such a tragedy from repeating itself. They need and deserve reassurance and action – fast.

As for the tower itself, there has been much debate about what happens next. I, for one, believe the decision should fall with those who are bereaved; who survived the atrocity and who live in the immediate community.

I understand both the desire to move on and for the past not to be forgotten. Whichever path is chosen, I do hope they know that there are so many people on their side who will not stop fighting until justice is served. More importantly, we will never forget.

Emma Dent Coad served as the MP for Kensington between 2017-19 and is a British architectural historian. She has served on the RBKC Council since 2006