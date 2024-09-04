✕ Close Grenfell Tower inquiry chairman says deaths of 72 people in the 2017 fire were ‘all avoidable’

The long-awaited report into the tragic blaze that engulfed Grenfell Tower, claiming the lives of 72 people, has found successive governments ignored warnings about the building’s flammable cladding.

The damning report, which comes seven years after the 2017 disaster, has shone light on the failings of the government, manufacturers and the council.

The inquiry into how the blaze spread so rapidly through the west London tower block has concluded successive governments under David Cameron and Theresa May had received “numerous warnings” about the dangers of certain cladding materials between 2012 and 2017 but had failed to take heed.

It also said manufacturers had engaged in “systematic dishonesty” which led to the 24-storey building to be clad in combustible materials.

The fire broke out shortly before 1am on 14 June 2017 as a result of a faulty fridge but became the worst structural fire in Britain since the Blitz.

The report’s findings could ramp up pressure on police and prosecutors to make progress on getting people before the courts – something many bereaved and survivors have said must happen for justice to be served.