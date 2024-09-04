Grenfell tower fire inquiry - latest: Final report blames governments and firms as cladding warnings ‘ignored’
Survivors say report is ‘significant chapter’ but that ‘justice has not been delivered’
The long-awaited report into the tragic blaze that engulfed Grenfell Tower, claiming the lives of 72 people, has found successive governments ignored warnings about the building’s flammable cladding.
The damning report, which comes seven years after the 2017 disaster, has shone light on the failings of the government, manufacturers and the council.
The inquiry into how the blaze spread so rapidly through the west London tower block has concluded successive governments under David Cameron and Theresa May had received “numerous warnings” about the dangers of certain cladding materials between 2012 and 2017 but had failed to take heed.
It also said manufacturers had engaged in “systematic dishonesty” which led to the 24-storey building to be clad in combustible materials.
The fire broke out shortly before 1am on 14 June 2017 as a result of a faulty fridge but became the worst structural fire in Britain since the Blitz.
The report’s findings could ramp up pressure on police and prosecutors to make progress on getting people before the courts – something many bereaved and survivors have said must happen for justice to be served.
Grenfell survivors and bereaved families giving statement
The survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire are currently a giving statement following the publication of the final report.
A spokesperson told reporters in Paddington: “Today marks the conclusion of a painful six years listening to the evidence of the deaths of 54 adults and 18 children, our loved ones, neighbours and friends.”
Inquiry chair ends statement with names of 72 who lost their lives
Closing his statement, the chair of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Sir Martin Moore-Bick read out the names of the 72 people who lost their lives, saying: “We should all remember that the Grenfell Tower was and remains an intensely personal tragedy for all those who lived in and around the tower, and above all, for those who died their families and friends. We invite you therefore to join us in remembering them while I read out their names.”
Decisions on criminal prosecutions not expected until 2026
Decisions on potential criminal prosecutions over the Grenfell Tower fire are not expected for another two years, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.
Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the bereaved families and the survivors at what must be an extremely difficult time.
“We have been working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service throughout their investigation and will therefore be in a strong position to review the completed evidential file, which they anticipate will be passed to us in 2026.
“Our team of specialist prosecutors will then carefully review the file but do not expect to be in a position to make any charging decisions until the end of 2026.
“Due to the sheer volume of evidence and complexity of the investigation, we will need to take the necessary time to thoroughly evaluate the evidence before providing final charging decisions.”
Inquiry chair says council ‘manipulated process’ to choose architect with ‘no experience’ of high-rise cladding
The Grengell inquiry’s chairman has said that the council’s tenant management organisation (TMO) had manipulated the process of choosing an architect for the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower, in order to choose Studio E.
Sir Martin said the firm had “no experience” of installing cladding on high-rise buildings, and that everyone involved had an “unacceptably casual approach to contractual relations”.
No employees working on the project understood the industry guidance or building regulations, and a final safety report was not procured.
Appalling treatment of Muslim Grenfell survivors a ‘stark reminder’ of ‘the way the most vulnerable in our society are treated’
The final report of the Grenfell inquiry has highlighted the appalling treatment of Muslim residents in the aftermath of the fatal blaze.
The report found the response of the government and local council was “muddled, slow, indecisive and piecemeal”, with little done to cater to people from diverse backgrounds, such as providing halal food for Muslims observing Ramadan.
Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, told The Independent: “It is deeply troubling to learn that many Grenfell Tower residents observing Ramadan were not provided with adequate support in all hotels, provision for halal food was lacking nor given the opportunity to eat at the set times required for fasting.
“The treatment of minority and faith communities by the council highlights wider structural and systemic issues that must be tackled.
“Grenfell remains a stark reminder and trauma for so many, not just the fire but for the way the most vulnerable in our society are treated.
“Much must be learned now, and for those who have been waiting for justice, meaningful change is essential.”
Sadiq Khan says Grenfell residents ‘paid a price for systemic dishonesty and corporate greed’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the residents of Grenfell Tower “paid a price for systemic dishonesty, corporate greed and institutional indifference and neglect”.
He said firms held responsible by the inquiry should be banned from receiving public contracts, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) should look into bringing criminal cases.
Mr Khan said: “The Grenfell Tower fire isn’t just a heart-breaking tragedy, it’s a horrific injustice and a national disgrace. That the lives of 72 Londoners were stolen from us in such circumstances is a moral outrage.
“The inquiry makes clear in stark terms that all these deaths were entirely avoidable, and that the residents of Grenfell Tower have paid the price for systematic dishonesty, corporate greed and institutional indifference and neglect.”
He said “profit has been put before people” which “isn’t just shameful, it’s utterly indefensible”.
Mr Khan added that “more must now be done to hold those responsible to account, including banning any of the companies held responsible by the inquiry from receiving any public contracts as the police and CPS look into bringing criminal prosecutions”.
Fire Brigades Union calls for government to go further than report recommendations
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called for the Government to go further than the recommendations in the Grenfell Tower report, ensuring deregulation is “comprehensively reversed”.
General secretary Matt Wrack said: “The FBU has always argued that the fire was the result of decades of failure by central government to regulate the building industry – the prioritisation of private profit over human life.
“This report completely vindicates that position, demonstrating beyond doubt that an agenda of deregulation cost lives.
“Construction companies gamed the system to maximise their profits. A system of semi-privatised building control put commercial interests ahead of regulatory duties.
“Firefighters and fire control staff were put in an impossible position, forced to respond to a fire in a high rise building effectively wrapped in petrol. Again and again, residents and firefighters warned of the dangers of combustible cladding but were ignored.
“The FBU is still digesting the report’s recommendations, but the government must go further than what is set out in this report.
“The deregulation of recent decades must be comprehensively reversed. The systems for delivering building safety must be brought under public ownership and must be given the resources they need.”
London Fire Brigade responds to Grenfell report
The London Fire Brigade has responded to the final report of the Grenfell inquiry, which found the service ‘failed to heed warnings of high-rise fire before Grenfell’.
London Fire Brigade said it was now “better prepared” to respond to high-rise fires but would not be “complacent”.
Commissioner Andy Roe said: “On this day, our thoughts remain with the 72 people who lost their lives, the survivors, their families, and the entire Grenfell community. We must never forget the impact the tragedy has had on that community.
“On the night of the fire, the brigade faced the most formidable challenge that any fire service in the UK has confronted in living memory. Staff responding to the fire on the night of the tragedy, as well as members of other emergency services who attended in support of the brigade, showed extreme courage in the face of the most appalling of circumstances.
“In 2019, the brigade accepted every recommendation from the Phase 1 Report and we have since implemented significant changes to how we operate. This year, we completed every recommendation directed at us as part of Phase 1.
“We have introduced important policies, new equipment, improved training and better ways of working, particularly in how we respond to fires in high-rise residential buildings, and Londoners are safer as a result. This was evidenced at the awful fire in Dagenham late last month.
“While we are now better prepared to respond to high-rise fires, we are not complacent. We are in dialogue with the Government and Mayor of London as we all look at what must be done to ensure that buildings in London are safe. We will continue to collaborate with them, advocating for improved standards in the built environment to ensure greater safety.
“We recognise the importance of the inquiry’s findings and recommendations. We will set out an action plan, detailing our response to each recommendation, in due course. This will be developed following consultation and in collaboration with the Grenfell community and our Community Forum.”
Starmer says government will ‘carefully consider’ report recommendations
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the report from Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s Grenfell Tower inquiry identified “substantial and widespread failings”.
He said: “My thoughts today are wholly with those bereaved by, and survivors of, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the residents in the immediate community. This day is for them.
“I hope that Sir Martin’s report can provide the truth they have sought for so long, and that it is step towards the accountability and justice they deserve.”
In a statement to Parliament, Sir Keir said: “The Government will carefully consider the report and its recommendations, to ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again.
“I hope that those outside Government will do the same.
“Given the detailed and extensive nature of the report, a further and more in-depth debate will be held at a later date,” he added.
