It’s midnight and, instead of sleeping, I find myself fixated on the news and India’s hijab row – whether Muslim girls should wear the hijab in schools and colleges. I read about celebrities like Bella Hadid who’ve stood up for women and the right to wear the hijab without persecution and abuse, and I read about the French senate voting on banning the hijab in sporting competitions last month. Hijab news goes on and on.

A whirlwind of emotions grows in my mind and it seems that no matter what we do as women, there will always be those who try to dictate our choices. It’s time people stop policing what we wear and let us be, it simply needs to stop.

I often find myself reflecting on my hijab, its purpose and why I hold such a deep-rooted connection with it.

I remember when I first wore the hijab, it was in year eight of high school. Bursting with excitement to share this new chapter of my life with my classmates, I walked into class. Suddenly, I could feel the glaring curious eyes, piercing through me and that’s when someone approached me, “oh wow, you wear a scarf now Faiza? Ah, you looked so much better without it,” I froze completely. “OK,” I responded anxiously.

It wasn’t exactly the type of thing a teen struggling with their looks wanted to hear. Peak puberty, acne-ridden, I knew I wasn’t the prettiest, and that comment really hit hard. After putting on the hijab, I felt the pressures of society weighing down on me, would I now be labelled, stereotyped and put into a box?

I was aware that I looked different, but I didn’t realise that those differences were something I needed to learn to love and embrace, because they were beautiful in their own way.

I would have the same conversation in my mind, “why didn’t you just put it on before high school Faiza?!” I didn’t like the fact that I was seen to be less than or less beautiful to the standards that society had put out.

Back then, there were no cover girls rocking a hijab, there were no role models to look up to and few Muslim voices were amplified in the media in a positive way. However, this only motivated me to continue wearing the hijab and to accept it for what it is. The hijab became my strength, my crown and my light in the darkest of days.

It was time to re-write headlines, paint a picture of peace and not let a minority define what Islam or the hijab stands for.

The first few months of wearing the hijab, I struggled. I battled with myself about whether I should keep it on. It took me a while, but I realised that deep down I felt a sense of emptiness without it. Think of it as poetry, without it’s melodic sweetness, a book without words inked in its to its precious spine, a blank canvas and a deep void. It might seem a little dramatic, but when you love something so much, it really does take hold of you.

I found my love for the hijab through my mother. I was inspired by her resilience, and courage. She is an Afghan immigrant, trying to pave her way through a land so far from home, she didn’t let judgements, racism or ignorance tear her away from her hijab.

The hijab allowed her to form a bond of peace in her faith, an incredible endeavour that I wanted to be a part of. My mother’s endless resistance encouraged me to wear the hijab with pride, she grounded me and reminded me to embrace my differences, while seeking comfort in the beauty of the hijab.

Eventually, I found my peace while wearing the hijab. High school became a whole lot easier, minus the silly remarks that I'm sure many women have encountered. One boy came up to me in class one day and said: “So like, how long is your hair now?” Another asked me, “do you shower with it on?” – there are a handful of facepalm-worthy remarks and comments that I have received throughout the years.

Besides the very obvious curiosity and ignorance that weighed in, I no longer allow it to bother me and my choices. The hijab was and is, in a way, a relieving experience, that I am truly grateful for.

That said – no you can’t see my hair and no, you cannot dictate the choices I make. We will not stand for racism or allow it to rattle us away from standing our ground.

It’s time people stop policing how women choose to dress. The hijab is my home and I will not let anyone take that away from me.