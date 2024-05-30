How in the name of history did ‘Anglo-Saxon’ become a racist slur?

Say the term “Anglo-Saxon” to most people, and they’re likely to picture the Smashing Saxons from Horrible Histories, or the protagonists of Bernard Cornwell’s The Last Kingdom. In the popular consciousness, they’re a group of Beowulf-declaiming, boar-helmet-wearing figures of a bygone age, when dragons and longships lurked on the horizon.

Not so for a small group of (largely North American) academics, however, who argue that even the historical use of the term “Anglo-Saxon” is tantamount to supporting white supremacy.

In fact, so vocal has this group become that Cambridge University Press has made the decision to rename its journal Anglo-Saxon England, which has been running since the 1970s, to Early Medieval England and Its Neighbours.