I know how hard it is to kick the wet wipes habit
I couldn’t have brought up two children without baby wipes, writes Fiona McGowan. Would it be wrong to stock up before they’re banned?
It would be hard to find a parent in Britain who hasn’t used wet wipes on their baby’s bum – and felt a pang of guilt for doing it.
I can’t imagine parenting life without them, and I’m a socially and environmentally conscious person. I reuse plastic bags. I compost my veggie waste. I certainly don’t flush wet wipes down the loo. But, confession time, I simply can’t get by without them.
The news that environment secretary Thérèse Coffey has announced a plan to ban them – for a third time in the last five years, to be clear – did make me think, about time, too. And also: should I start stocking up?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies