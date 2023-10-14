Jump to content

I know how hard it is to kick the wet wipes habit

I couldn’t have brought up two children without baby wipes, writes Fiona McGowan. Would it be wrong to stock up before they’re banned?

Saturday 14 October 2023 14:23
<p>The water industry says wet wipes cause 93 per cent of sewage blockages</p>

It would be hard to find a parent in Britain who hasn’t used wet wipes on their baby’s bum – and felt a pang of guilt for doing it.

I can’t imagine parenting life without them, and I’m a socially and environmentally conscious person. I reuse plastic bags. I compost my veggie waste. I certainly don’t flush wet wipes down the loo. But, confession time, I simply can’t get by without them.

The news that environment secretary Thérèse Coffey has announced a plan to ban them – for a third time in the last five years, to be clear – did make me think, about time, too. And also: should I start stocking up?

