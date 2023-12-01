Are you an independent thinker?

What does an independent thinker sound like – and how do you spot one? It might not surprise you that there is no 'one size fits all', that you can't identify them by what they wear, their age, postcode, ethnicity or by any immediately discernible characteristic. The traits of someone who is truly independent are subtle – and all the more intriguing for it.

Yet there are many more of us than you might think. And if you know what to look for, you can spot the spark. So, could it be that YOU are an independent thinker, dear reader?

1. Independent thinkers use their own judgement to assess a situation or topic, rather than bowing to the court of public opinion. How does that play out? Crucially: this doesn't mean taking the counterview just to be different, or difficult, or because you don't like going along with the crowd. There's no merit in "playing devil's advocate" for the sake of it. More than anything, being a truly independent thinker means having an honestly held opinion.

2. Asking questions. Independent thinkers are curious about the world, and about those around them. They understand that we never stop growing or learning. And to keep learning, you need to be interested in others and what they have to teach you.

3. Independent thinkers have self-belief. Without this essential characteristic, going against the grain can be daunting, off-putting – even scary. But it should not be confused with being cocky. The kind of confidence independent thinkers exhibit can be a quiet confidence. An innate self-assurance. The confidence to stand by your convictions. It isn't necessarily having the loudest voice in the room, but it might be having the strength to disagree – and to share the reasons why.

4. The most independent minds aren't afraid to make mistakes. The Dalai Lama was once asked what he would do if science were to prove Buddhism wrong. His answer? "Then Buddhism will have to change." That's what we believe really identifies an independent thinker: they have the grace and courage to hold their hands up if and when they're presented with new evidence, or a compelling argument. To be brave enough to change their minds, and to be open to having them changed.

5. Humility. Independent minds know that they might not know everything about a topic. They acknowledge others may have a different world view, based on their individual experiences. Independent thinkers acknowledge their biases (conscious or unconscious) and privileges, and use a diversity of sources to counteract blind spots. Being humble and aware of how your beliefs are formed, and why they may be different to others, is vital.

Now you know how to spot one, take a look around you. We think you’ll notice more independent thinkers around you than you may have first realised…

