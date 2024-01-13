Jump to content

My father died of Aids because of the infected blood scandal – it’s time victims like him received justice

In a week that has seen wrongly convicted victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal finally receive long-overdue compensation, those impacted by the infected blood scandal are still waiting for the government to take action. Jason Evans, whose father died due to Aids after being infected by dangerous Factor VIII blood products, explains why justice is still so urgently needed...

Saturday 13 January 2024 18:05
<p>It is estimated that 70 victims have died waiting for compensation since last April</p>

(Factor 8)

A long-awaited breakthrough has dominated this week’s headlines: the government’s commitment to compensate and exonerate victims of the Post Office scandal. As I read through the details of compensation for each wrongfully convicted individual, a mixture of emotions swirled within me. Relief and solidarity for those affected by the Post Office scandal, indeed – but also a deep, resounding frustration for those of us impacted by the infected blood scandal who are still waiting for justice.

My journey through the infected blood scandal is both personal and painful. I lost my father, Jonathan Evans, to Aids. Back in 1993, when my father passed away at the age of 31, I was only four years old. He had been infected with HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) through dangerous Factor VIII blood products – and worse still, it was known by government, pharmaceutical companies and certain medical professionals that those products were infected.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC Radio earlier this week, former secretary of state for health Andy Burnham said: "I was told by my officials that nobody was knowingly given contaminated blood products and I know that now to be a lie.”

