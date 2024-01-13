A long-awaited breakthrough has dominated this week’s headlines: the government’s commitment to compensate and exonerate victims of the Post Office scandal. As I read through the details of compensation for each wrongfully convicted individual, a mixture of emotions swirled within me. Relief and solidarity for those affected by the Post Office scandal, indeed – but also a deep, resounding frustration for those of us impacted by the infected blood scandal who are still waiting for justice.

My journey through the infected blood scandal is both personal and painful. I lost my father, Jonathan Evans, to Aids. Back in 1993, when my father passed away at the age of 31, I was only four years old. He had been infected with HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) through dangerous Factor VIII blood products – and worse still, it was known by government, pharmaceutical companies and certain medical professionals that those products were infected.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC Radio earlier this week, former secretary of state for health Andy Burnham said: "I was told by my officials that nobody was knowingly given contaminated blood products and I know that now to be a lie.”