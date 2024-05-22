Is the NHS to blame for the UK’s slow response to the infected blood scandal?

In all the soul-searching and breast-beating that has followed the publication of Brian Langstaff’s exemplary report, one aspect of the infected blood scandal has received relatively little consideration.

Practically every other country where haemophiliacs and hospital patients received contaminated plasma in the 1970s and 1980s got to grips with the problem sooner and more comprehensively than did the UK.

Among them are the United States, several continental European countries, and Ireland, all of which stopped using contaminated blood products before the UK did. They started and completed their inquiries long before the UK and in some countries — notably Canada and France — a few heads actually rolled, including politicians, doctors, and pharmaceutical company representatives.