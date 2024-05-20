When you go into surgery, the fact that you may require a blood transfusion is probably low on your list of concerns. This is a time-tested part of the process that ought to be one of the safer parts of it. Right?

Unfortunately, as the infected blood inquiry’s damning and deeply disturbing final report makes clear, this was not a guarantee. And during what proved to be a grim period in the history of the NHS and the British state more widely it would have been at the top of patients’ fears – if only they had known.

At the height of this disgraceful scandal (the report identifies the period between 1970 and 1998), blood and blood products contaminated with viruses including Hepatitis and HIV were routinely used in transfusions. Screening was not performed, even when the blood was imported or taken from high-risk groups such as intravenous drug users.