The inflation drop is Rishi’s surprise Christmas gift to the nation

Christmas has come early for British shoppers, businesses and especially Rishi Sunak, with November’s inflation rate showing a surprisingly steep fall to 3.9 per cent, from 4.6 per cent.

That figure – the lowest rate of price increases for two years – caught the City and just about everyone else on the hop: the regular poll of economists conducted by Reuters produced a consensus forecast of 4.4 per cent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were a big contributor to the downward momentum. The cost of a supermarket shop is still rising at a painful rate – 9.2 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics. But the rate of increase is falling fast. In October, that figure was 10.1 per cent.