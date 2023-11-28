For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) addresses MPs about Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement on Tuesday (28 November).

The chancellor announced tax cuts, tighter welfare rules, and further measures aimed at getting more people into work on Wednesday 22 November.

His speech, delivered to the Commons, is the government’s main opportunity outside of the Budget to make tax and spending announcements.

Mr Hunt used the statement to introduce changes aimed at reviving both the UK’s struggling economy and the Tories’ election chances.

The chancellor’s package in full contains 110 measures he hopes will boost growth.

Mr Hunt announced the national living wage will rise by £1.02 to £11.44 from April, with the policy extended to cover workers aged 21 and over for the first time, rather than 23 and over.

It means the lowest paid will receive a boost of £1,800 a year.

Meanwhile, welfare recipients who do not find a job within 18 months will be forced to undertake work experience under plans to get more people into employment.

Those who do not comply with the rules will have their benefits, including access to free prescriptions and legal aid, cut off.