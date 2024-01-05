Iran does not want a wider war the regime knows it can’t win

The two bomb blasts that shook the Iranian city of Kerman this week led to almost 100 deaths and more than 200 injured. The attack – on the fourth anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani – came just one day after Saleh al-Arouri, a Hamas leader, was killed in Lebanon.

Some immediately saw the two events as linked to each other. Both Iranian President Ebrahim Rayisi and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s Supreme Leader, condemned the Kerman attacks and immediately accused US and Israel.

This was done before the nature of the explosions and the methods used in them were clear and before investigations had been completed. Subsequently, Isis claimed responsibility.