The Islamic Republic’s authority is a casualty of its war with Israel

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent Persian

Over a week has passed since the war between Israel and the Islamic Republic began, with hostilities now paused in a fragile ceasefire. Senior regime officials who haven’t been killed are nowhere to be seen. There is no trace of the fiery speeches made by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders to crowds of “millions”. Public statements have been reduced to a few remarks by Abbas Araghchi, a handful of MPs, and Mohsen Rezaei – the perennial presidential candidate who did not even make it onto Israel’s assassination list.

Since the war started, there have only been two pre-recorded messages from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, delivered from an undisclosed location, both promising continued war and further destruction. Meanwhile, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Islamic Republic’s president – who failed to implement even basic safety measures like shelters or warning sirens – dismissed the threat by saying Israel will be “pitiful”. At the same time, his spokesperson urged citizens to ignore Israel’s evacuation and attack warnings. State broadcaster IRIB, the regime’s main propaganda tool, even aired footage of Israeli strikes on Iran while falsely presenting it as footage of Iran’s missile attacks on Israel. This was after IRIB’s headquarters came under attack.

open image in gallery IRCS ambulance destroyed in Israeli strike in Tehran ( EPA )

This dark comedy truthfully depicts a regime that, after 46 years of threats, repression and killing its own people, has dragged its defenceless hostage citizens into war.

The crumbling of the Islamic Republic’s edifice is now seen not only by Iranians but by its neighbours and the wider world. And this is truly could be a point of no return.

A regime that called itself the “superpower of the region” and claimed its proxies would set the Middle East ablaze should it come under attack, has left its own west, east, south, north and centre completely unprotected for over a week. At the same time, it launched missiles at Israeli civilian areas, effectively inviting more airstrikes on Iranian soil.

These Israeli attacks, regardless of how precisely they target the Islamic Republic’s military, security or nuclear assets, inevitably harm ordinary people. Millions of Iranians experienced their second war [after the horrors of the Iran-Iraq war in the 80s]. In a blackout caused by deliberate internet and phone disruptions, they wait, anxious and distressed, hoping for a future of a free and prosperous Iran. Even the youngest generations have not been spared the nightmare of war under this regime.

This war brings the end of the Islamic Republic closer than ever. And that ending began when the Iranian people rose up nationwide, rejecting both the reformists and hardliners of the Islamic Republic, as Independent Persian has documented.

open image in gallery Iranian citizens hold up a picture of Ali Khamenei ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

CBS reports that Western diplomats are privately discussing a post-Islamic Republic future and potential replacements. Some major media outlets, which have been deliberately ignoring figures like Prince Reza Pahlavi for four decades, have begun to shift their stance.

Time magazine, which featured Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi on its cover just months before their downfalls, has now chosen a fading image of Ali Khamenei for its latest cover.

Saddam was captured by US forces nine months after his Time cover, on December 13, 2003, hiding in a hole underground. But in reality, his regime began to end twelve years earlier when he invaded Kuwait and was met with Operation Desert Storm – a US-led coalition that decimated Iraq’s infrastructure.

The gap between Gaddafi’s Time magazine cover and his death at the hands of protesters was just six months. Although Time never featured Bashar al-Assad on its cover before his downfall, his was a different fate. The Syrian president – a close ally of the Islamic Republic and recipient of billions of dollars taken from the Iranian people – fled to Russia in the dead of night at the last moment, leaving even his closest allies stunned and bewildered.

Whether the war between Israel and the Islamic Republic results in the regime’s collapse or Tehran officials manage to find a lifeline in the shaky ceasefire, the image of the Islamic Republic – and of the Middle East – will never return to what it was before the early hours of Friday, June 13. The true victors of this war are the people of Iran.

Reviewed by Tooba Khokhar and Celine Assaf