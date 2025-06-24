Iran release footage of missile launch after attack on US base in Qatar

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released video footage showing missile launches ahead of an strike on the US military base at al Udeid in Qatar on Monday (23 June).

The attack came in response to US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz the previous day.

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace during the incident.

In a statement, IRGC spokesman Colonel Iman Tajik described the operation as a “powerful and destructive missile attack,” warning that Iran “will under no circumstances leave any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered.”